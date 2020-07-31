The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed the potential of applying for various grants toward future park improvements at its July 9 meeting.
A representative of the Shockers softball organization shared a vision for potential improvements to the park, which would most likely require grant money. The board discussed exploring different grants to find which would best fit the city’s needs. If a matching grant was necessary, the board discussed exploring the option of selling land tracts to attain the money needed. No action was taken on the matter, and Elkton Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell stated that future dates will be set up for the board to further discuss the matter.
Caldwell informed the board of two city employees testing positive for COVID-19 and that the two individuals were granted sick leave with pay in accordance with department of labor guidelines.
The board unanimously approved a motion to proceed with plans to have a concrete pad poured for the city’s new roll-off recycling trailer. The cost of the project is expected to be $1,800 and will be paid out of the sanitation fund.
The board also unanimously approved a motion to accept a bid of $526 for a former squad car.
The Elkton Fire Department’s monthly report for June included one structure fire, five motor vehicle accidents, two service calls and two false alarms.
The Elkton Police Department issued 10 citations in June including eight speeding, one financial responsibility and one light law. Five total arrests were made during the month.
