The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a special meeting to consider the approval of the tax rate and city budget for 2023-24.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Elkton City Hall to discuss and consider the budget. The public is invited.

