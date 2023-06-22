The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a special meeting to consider the approval of the tax rate and city budget for 2023-24.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Elkton City Hall to discuss and consider the budget. The public is invited.
Items on the agenda include:
• Set the property tax rate.
• $8,900 for a metal awning on City Hall.
• $15,000 for the Elkton Volunteer Fire Department.
• $10,000 for the Elkton Police Department.
• A $.50 per hour raise for Elkton city employees.
Alderman Bill Bonjour offered to seek a solution for better security at the Elkton ballpark, following a break-in at the concession stand. Nothing appeared to be missing except some hamburger meat, and the door and window have been repaired.
In other business, Mayor Jimmy Caldwell recently presented medals to Elkton Police Chief Isaac Braden and Officer Josh Davis. The medals represent meritorious conduct, accommodation and length of service to their community.
• Approved a Written Information Security Policy and designated Davis as Security Officer.
• Heard the Elkton Police report which showed a total of 50 citations, including 43 for speeding. In May, the officers assisted Elkton Elementary School to help children get back and forth to the park safely for their field days.
• Heard the Elkton Fire Department report with six incidents, which included two grass fires, two motor vehicle assists, one lock-out and one fire alarm.
• Road repairs are needed on several roads in Elkton, including Market Street, Long Road, and the recent development of a new hole on Spring Street.
