The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen considered the sale of city property at its Jan. 12 meeting.

A pair of individuals had inquired about purchasing property, one for an eight-acre wooded tract near the city park and another for a pair of tracts totaling 26 acres. The 26 acres included one 21-acre tract that is co-owned by the city of Elkton and the county as well as five acres that are solely owned by the city of Elkton.

