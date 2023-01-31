The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen considered the sale of city property at its Jan. 12 meeting.
A pair of individuals had inquired about purchasing property, one for an eight-acre wooded tract near the city park and another for a pair of tracts totaling 26 acres. The 26 acres included one 21-acre tract that is co-owned by the city of Elkton and the county as well as five acres that are solely owned by the city of Elkton.
The board decided the best course of action was to solicit multiple appraisals of the properties in question before making a decision on their potential sale. If the county-owned land was sold, the county commission would also have to approve the sale of the land and the asking price.
Since one of the two individuals inquiring about a purchase was a board member, the board asked city attorney Chris Williams if this would create any legal issues. Williams affirmed that it was legally possible for a board member to purchase property from the city as long as certain conditions were met.
The board reviewed the most recent invoice for the billing and collection of sanitation accounts and believed there may have been an accounting error that led to an unusually large bill. In addition, board members noted the individual accounting in the bill did not seem to match up and this would lead to the city taking a loss after charging its customers their standard rates.
Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell noted that the intent of the city had always been to charge customers only what was necessary to cover costs and not for the purpose of making a profit. However, the current pricing structure based on the invoice would lead to the city taking a significant loss.
The board moved to reach out to the sanitation company and the billing company involved in order to ensure the invoice was correct before moving forward.
The board approved the fire and police department reports for the month of December.
The police report detailed 13 citations including nine for speeding and four for violation of financial responsibility law.
The fire department’s report included 14 calls including eight rescue and emergency medical services including motor vehicle accidents, two structure fires, two weather-related false alarms, one lock out and one grass fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.