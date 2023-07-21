Elkton Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell has announced that he will resign his position effective Aug. 2.
Elkton Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell has announced that he will resign his position effective Aug. 2.
Caldwell made his announcement at the July 13 meeting of the Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
“I did a year after this last election, and I think we’re in good shape, so I’m turning in my resignation,” Caldwell said.
Alderman and Vice-Mayor Ryan Gilland will assume mayoral duties going forward.
“On behalf of the board, thank you for what you’ve done for the city,” Gilland said.
The other board members also expressed their appreciation to the mayor for his service.
Citizen and former Elkton Mayor Carolyn S. Thompson spoke as well.
“I speak for the citizenry; we didn’t even have anybody (running for mayor), and at the very last minute, you agreed to serve, and I personally thank you, Jim,” Thompson said. “That was very noble of you.”
Citizen Marcy Szuba addressed the board concerning a drainage issue at the intersection of Ed McCormack Road and Highway 31.
The Elkton easement on the southeast corner has no stones to hold the water and it is eroding part of the land and her fence is falling over. Caldwell said he would put Szuba in contact with the supervisor at TDOT to seek a solution.
At its July 13 meeting the board also heard:
• The city’s financial report.
• A police report of 72 citations, including 64 for speeding, six for financial responsibility, one driver license required and one animal at large. The police department also issued five warnings and had one arrest.
• The fire report, with six calls, including one vehicle fire, one grass fire, two motor vehicle accidents, one service call and one false alarm.
