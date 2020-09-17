The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen swore in three recently elected aldermen and also appointed a new vice mayor at its Sept. 10 meeting.
Aldermen Bobby Sherrell, Payton Blade and Bill Bonjour, each incumbents who were re-elected Aug. 4, were sworn in by city attorney Joe Fowlkes. In the past, the alderman who received the most votes was appointed vice mayor, however this term, mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell asked for nominations from the board. Sherrell was nominated by fellow alderman Jim Lathrop and subsequently appointed to the position.
Caldwell also addressed the issue of whether or not the board would appoint an alderman to replace Bill Cary, who chose not to run for re-election this fall. No candidates ran for his seat. Caldwell and Fowlkes both affirmed that the board has the option of whether or not to appoint an alderman to the vacant seat, but it is not required.
“We had an election this last month, and there was plenty of time for people to put their name in the hat, to go out and get those votes through the electoral process,” Caldwell said. “Yes, we’ll be short one member, however, I think we can still function as a board. I need three aldermen every time we have a meeting to have a quorum, and we don’t need to rush to fill that seat right now.”
Caldwell added that an alderman could be appointed at a later date if the need arises.
Reports
The board unanimously approved the financial, police and fire reports.
The police department’s report for the month of August detailed 53 citations including 48 speeding, three financial responsibility, one registration and one driver license required. A total of seven warnings were also issued.
The fire department’s report included four motor vehicle accidents, two vehicle fires, two citizens in need of assistance, one false alarm at Elkton School and one structure fire on Union Hill Road.
In other business, the board:
• Unanimously approved a motion to secure estimates for a new police vehicle which will be funded by a COVID-19 relief grant from the state.
• Heard that board members must take a required utility training.
