The Elkton Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard of plans to request work from the Giles County Highway Department to service several of the town’s roads at a July 8 meeting.
Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell had been in contact with Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt and received cost estimates on several local projects. After discussing the matter with the board, Caldwell said he will move forward with requests for work on Persimmon Island Road and to fix a pot hole in front of Elkton United Methodist Church on Church Street.
These projects are not the only planned future projects. However, the board noted this was the most pressing work which needed to be done.
The board also approved the financial reports, as well as the police and fire reports for the month of June.
The fire report detailed eight calls including two fires, three motor vehicle accidents, two service calls and one false alarm.
The police report included a total of 27 citations including 22 for speeding, three for driver license required, one for financial responsibility and one for due care. Two warnings were issued as well.
In other business, the board:
• Renewed its recycling resolution with Marshall County.
• Heard Caldwell and vice mayor Bobby Sherrell had a productive meeting with the new principal of Elkton School, Casey Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.