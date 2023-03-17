While Elkton experienced some turnover in its city government heading into 2023, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and local residents are united in their goal of improving the community for all who call it home.
While former Alderman Bill Lathrop chose not to seek re-election in order to serve on the Giles County Commission, the city welcomed new Alderman Ryan Gilland as well as a familiar face, as Bill Cary, a longtime alderman and former interim mayor, returned to the board. City attorney Joe Fowlkes took his much deserved retirement after 42 years of service to the city and was replaced by Chris Williams.
“All our board class of 2023 offer valuable insight to move our community forward and be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” Elkton Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell said.
Joining Caldwell, Gilland and Cary on the board are veteran Aldermen Bobby Sherrell and Payton Blade. However, Caldwell was quick to note that the person who makes it all happen is City Recorder Kasidy Pike, who also serves as city court clerk, planning committee secretary, and liaison with lab testing in Lewisburg for wastewater, while also volunteering her time picking up litter, placing flags for veterans in local cemeteries and helping with the community garden.
The city hopes to continue its commitment to public safety funding in 2023 with an additional fire suppression upgrade to its local fire department. Caldwell said he has asked Blade, the local fire chief, to prioritize assets that are needed to meet the needs of operations in the area of incident response, fire suppression and other public safety duties to protect the public.
When it comes to enhancing the health of the local public, the community garden committee has been formed with a goal of growing fresh vegetables for those in need, while also providing an outdoor learning environment for young and seasoned gardeners alike. When it comes to outdoor activities, the city’s third softball field is near completion along with enhancements to the city park’s concessions stand and the new walking trail. The front sidewalk at city hall was also completed.
Caldwell wanted to give special thanks to all those who help make Elkton the wonderful place it is. Jay Butler, the city park manager, has dedicated his own money and talents to provide park improvements and is a true volunteer, the mayor said. Blade is not only an alderman and the city’s fire chief, but also serves the city’s public works, maintenance and care of the roadways, landscaping, utility and waste water, city hall and the fire hall. Police Chief Ike Braden and officer Josh Davis serve and protect the community as law enforcement, but also plan and resource the annual rodeo, one of the biggest community events of the year.
Caldwell also wanted to thank Steven and Tim Rogers for the construction of the new sidewalk as well as Mid-South Concrete for donation of materials. Finally, Caldwell also thanks judge Andy Hoover, waste water technician Paul Whitfield and Julie Phillips of Giles County Solid Waste.
Indeed, the success of the city of Elkton is not that of one person or even one civil government but that of an entire community working together to build a brighter future for those who call it home.
