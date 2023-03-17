While Elkton experienced some turnover in its city government heading into 2023, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and local residents are united in their goal of improving the community for all who call it home.

While former Alderman Bill Lathrop chose not to seek re-election in order to serve on the Giles County Commission, the city welcomed new Alderman Ryan Gilland as well as a familiar face, as Bill Cary, a longtime alderman and former interim mayor, returned to the board. City attorney Joe Fowlkes took his much deserved retirement after 42 years of service to the city and was replaced by Chris Williams.

