The Giles Counthy Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of a child that occurred this morning (Thursday).
According to Sheriff Kyle Helton, the incident occurred in the Elkton area.
The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.
—Staff Reports
