People in the Elkton area can now use free broadband internet at Elkton City Hall and Elkton School thanks to the installation of the area's new Elkton Community Hotspot.
As part of a partnership between PES Energize and the Tennessee Valley Authority, Elktonians can use the hotspot immediately.
