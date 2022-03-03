It was an exciting year for Elkton, as the local government and citizens alike worked together to make the community a safe and inviting environment for all.
But this progress is not the result of some unforeseen force but the dedication of valuable members of the community who make the city what it is.
Some of those responsible include Mayor Jimmy Dean Caldwell, City Recorder Kasidy Shaw, Vice Mayor Bobby Sherrell, Aldermen Payton Blade, Bill Bonjour and Jim Lathrop, as well as Police Chief Isaac Braden, Officer Joshua Davis and community member Jay Butler.
Butler’s part in making Elkton an enjoyable place to live may have been one of the largest in the past few years as he has worked tirelessly to revitalize the city’s park and ball fields. The park has already seen major improvements and is on the cusp of adding a third ball field that will allow the city to hold tournaments, bringing in additional revenue and tourist dollars to local businesses. South Giles softball is now calling the local park its home. In addition, the park is expected to see the addition of a half-mile walking trail.
Elkton held a rodeo in 2021, the first of what the city hopes will become an annual event to support the local police department. The police department also purchased a brand new vehicle, while the city used grant money to improve its roads and hopes to continue paving projects and road repairs in 2022, according to the city government.
All of this work is just part of the Elkton government’s goal “to improve the community and make it a nice, safe area to live.”
Mayor Caldwell added that he is looking forward to Elkton’s future, learning from its past and embracing the city’s heritage.
