After a consideration for a beer permit for The Axe Throwing Zone was proposed, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed the safety of such a business.
One question involved concerns of alcohol consumption along with an activity involving axe throwing, and if it is legal.
Chief of Police John Dickey said such establishments are common and he was not aware of any issues with them.
The city council, acting as the city’s beer board, approved the beer permit during Tuesday’s regular session.
“It’s another entertainment place that we’ve talked about — you know there is nothing to do in Pulaski, so there you go,” Mayor Pat Ford said. “Folks are trying to put businesses in place to remedy that.”
In other business during its meeting July 26, the city council:
• Approved parade permits for Cruzin’ for Cody Oct. 8 and First United Methodist Church for Aug. 2.
• Approved Ford’s recommendation to appoint Patrice Simmons to the Housing Authority Board.
• Approved on first reading to amend the 2022-23 budget to add $800,000 for the purchase of the Appertain property, and to fix the city’s property tax rate due to a dollar sign accidentally left on a report on the state’s site.
City Administrator Terry Harrison said he was questioned by the state when the rate was $42.12 instead of 42.12 cents.
The change requires the city to re-approve the correct tax rate.
• Approved for the mayor and city administrator to sign the engineering contract for the fence at Abernathy Field Airport.
• Heard there was travel for Dickey to attend the Tennessee Association of Chief of Police’s Annual Conference in Chattanooga.
The board next meets at City Hall in work session Monday, Aug. 1, at 4:30 p.m.
After Alderman Randy Massey initiating and asking for further discussion on officers conducting traffic control during school hours for safety purposes, Ford said he would add it to next week’s agenda.
Alderman Ricky Keith said the school board would recommend it to the city council if they felt there was a need.
