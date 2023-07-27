IMG_2054 web.jpg

Lynnville Community Club President Bobby A. Hollis (front left) and members Judy Roberts (front, center) and Christy Tolley (front, right) present a check to the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen (back row, from left) Kerry Duke, Mayor Robert White, Patty Patterson, Carrie Riner, Floyd Pratt and Vice Mayor Edwin Bowman.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Lynnville Water Department customers will see a change in the structure of their water bills beginning in August.

The Lynnville Board of Mayor Aldermen approved changing how many gallons used per month are considered the minimum for city water customers for billing purposes.

IMG_2052 web.jpg

Following his swearing-in, Lynnville Chief of Police Teddy Loftis receives his badge from his son, Theodore Loftis Jr.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.