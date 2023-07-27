Lynnville Community Club President Bobby A. Hollis (front left) and members Judy Roberts (front, center) and Christy Tolley (front, right) present a check to the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen (back row, from left) Kerry Duke, Mayor Robert White, Patty Patterson, Carrie Riner, Floyd Pratt and Vice Mayor Edwin Bowman. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
Lynnville Water Department customers will see a change in the structure of their water bills beginning in August.
The Lynnville Board of Mayor Aldermen approved changing how many gallons used per month are considered the minimum for city water customers for billing purposes.
The minimum monthly usage on Lynnville water customers’ bills has been 2,400 gallons, but beginning in August it will drop to 1,500 gallons then in six months (February 2024) it will drop to 1,000 gallons.
City Recorder Christy Tolley explained to the board that most customers in the city already use below 1,500 gallons, adding that most other towns across the state have a 1,500 minimum bill or lower.
Tolley noted a large family like hers may add around $6 per month to their bill.
The change will be effective beginning with the August billing cycle.
Door Knockers
Another change for water department customers is that door knocker reminders to pay their bills will no longer be provided.
Hanging door knockers on what was described as the same 40 customers who haven’t paid their water bills each month was considered too costly and time consuming to continue by those commenting on it before the board voted to stop.
Tolley explained that it was taking city employees six hours to put the door knockers out only to turn the water off at most of those who received them the next day. Then, she added, someone would have to come out and turn the water back on when the customer paid late. Basically, she said, each door knocker required three trips to each customer who received one.
Add to that employee safety and numerous other concerns, Tolley said, making note that customers should be responsible for paying their water bills on time.
Alderman Ed Bowman said the reality is that the city has been very sympathetic in the way they’ve addressed late water bills, but customers need to be responsible.
Mayor Robert White explained that the process of hanging the door knockers is not pleasant, requiring at least two people, and added that these kinds of changes are what are needed to get the water department under control.
“We’re the only ones who give these warnings,” he said. “They already know if its 10 days late they are not going to have water. We have 457 customers and these are the same 40. We can’t penalize everybody else because of the same group of people that don’t want to pay their water bill.”
The board also discussed reconnect fees, ultimately going with $40 to reconnect during regular business hours and $100 to reconnect after hours.
Tolley said the next water bills will remind customers that their water will be shut off if not paid by the 10th of the month.
The vote to stop door knockers was 4-0-1 with Bowman abstaining.
Police Chief
Teddy Loftis was sworn in as Lynnville Chief of Police by City Attorney Chris Williams. Loftis was promoted to chief of police during the Lynnville board’s June meeting.
After he was sworn in, Loftis’ badge was pinned by his son Theodore Loftis Jr., an officer with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years.
In other business during, the board:
• Received a check for $6,000 from the Lynnville Community Club.
• Approved $1,800 to clear trees at the water tank.
• Approved $500 to cut down a rotten tree near Frances Hewitt Lane and McCall Street.
The next meeting of the Lynnville board is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
