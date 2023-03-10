The Robertson Fork Creek Bridge in Lynnville was dedicated Feb. 28 in honor of the late Charles Edward Jett, former mayor, alderman and lifelong resident of Lynnville. The bridge on Church Street was the site of the dedication, and is also on Abernathy Road.

There was a large gathering of family and friends present for the dedication. Giles County Road Superintendent Barry Hyatt was the emcee of the program.

*IMG_1789 web.jpg

Friends, family and county officials gather for the dedication of the Charles Edward Jett Memorial Bridge in Lynnville Feb. 28, what would have been the former mayor’s 80th birthday.   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.