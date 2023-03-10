Friends, family and county officials gather for the dedication of the Charles Edward Jett Memorial Bridge in Lynnville Feb. 28, what would have been the former mayor’s 80th birthday. Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
The Robertson Fork Creek Bridge in Lynnville was dedicated Feb. 28 in honor of the late Charles Edward Jett, former mayor, alderman and lifelong resident of Lynnville. The bridge on Church Street was the site of the dedication, and is also on Abernathy Road.
There was a large gathering of family and friends present for the dedication. Giles County Road Superintendent Barry Hyatt was the emcee of the program.
“Charles Jett as mayor would also call when he needed some road work done for the city,” Hyatt recalled. “He would say, ‘Now you know we don’t have much money,’ but he somehow got it done. There was no doubt Charles loved the Town of Lynnville.”
Giles County Executive Graham Stowe read a proclamation presented to the family from the Giles County Commission. Fourth District Commissioner Roger Reedy and former county commissioner Duane (Turkey) Jones both expressed their appreciation for Jett’s friendship.
“He was a great friend and loyal to all the citizens of Lynnville, always working for the town and never wanted praise for doing so,” Jones said.
Reedy introduced to the county commission the recommendation to name the bridge in Jett’s honor.
“He was truly a wonderful person, always friendly and willing to help,” Reedy said.
Lynnville Mayor Robert White said it was a pleasure to have Jett as a friend, neighbor and mayor of Lynnville.
“He loved the community, and he would be so proud to have the bridge named after him,” White said. “Charles got along with everyone and would do anything for the Lynnville community. He loved to hunt and shared his love with his many friends.”
White thanked everyone who came out to honor Jett’s memory.
Jett’s daughters, Lindsey Jett and Brooke Vanderpool, told the crowd how much they appreciated those who came out for the dedication.
Joe Richardson said Jett was always helping him with his cars, working on them most of the time.
“People would ask me how I got him to work on my stuff,” Richardson said. “That’s just the way he was. I never asked him to do something that he didn’t try to help.”
Longtime friend David Kendall recalled working with Jett in Columbia for years.
“Knowing Charles, when he saw that bridge was named for him he would want to put in a toll to collect money for the city,” Richardson said with a laugh.
Another longtime friend and schoolmate at Jones High School, Judy Roberts, said Jett was always a hard worker and was willing to help others his whole life. Roberts said she misses her friend.
Lynnville Alderman Floyd Platt and Vice Mayor Ed Bowman were also in attendance for the bridge dedication. It was easy to see just how much respect and love the town of Lynnville had for Jett.
On a personal note, Charles Jett was a dear friend and a very loyal one. Sometimes he came into the Soda Pop Junction for three meals a day. One of his trademark sayings was, “You got that right,” no matter what we’re talking about, or who we were talking about.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 3 p.m., on what would have been his 80th birthday — a beautiful, sunny day in Lynnville — speaking for Charles, “You got that right!” The Charles Jett Memorial Bridge.
