The Campbellsville Cafe will be featured on the March 2 episode of Tennessee Crossroads, after filming there last August. The long-running PBS show features hidden gems throughout the state, and chose the Campbellsville Cafe for it’s down-home charm.
Judy Garrett, who owns the restaurant with sister Dolly McConnell, described the cafe as an “old country place that people can come in, feel at home, sit down and have a good meal.”
While the bulk of the clientele are fiercely loyal locals, the cafe does find itself host to folks who’ve made their way off the beaten path to enjoy some down-home cooking.
“People bring in out-of-towners, and they are carried away with the memorabilia,” Garrett said, speaking of the photos and ephemera that line the cafe’s walls.
Garrett emphasized her appreciation for the local support the cafe has garnered in the four years it has been open.
“It takes all of us — our whole family and the Campbellsville community,” she said.
This community has made the cafe a success despite the challenges of opening a new business during a pandemic, as food shortages and inflation strained most restaurants.
“It still blows my mind,” Garrett concluded. “It’s a little hole-in-the-wall place, out in the middle of nowhere, but it’s amazing what we can do.”
The episode featuring the Campbellsville Cafe is set to air at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, on PBS.
