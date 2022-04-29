Children of all ages are cheered on by the Easter Bunny as they scamper throughout Lynnville's Robert Dunnavant Park April 9 for the city's annual Easter Egg Hunt. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
Latest
- Give Mom a Gift That Will Last All Year
- Lynnville Considers Repairs, Park Security
- There, I've Said It: Candidates Are Invited to Debates
- Easter Bunny Visits Lynnville
- Campbellsville Easter Fun!
- GCHS Winter Guard Earns State Title
- Chancellor's Corner: Shared Values, Virtues — Common Dreams
- Vicky Garland Memorial Pow Wow Set for This Weekend
- RMS Soccer Posts Perfect Season
- Election Commission Swears in New Members
Today's e-Edition
Special Edition
-
Apr 29
-
May 1
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.