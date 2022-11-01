More than a year after Jim Grimes was murdered, investigators have announced they have new information that they believe will help lead to the capture of Grimes’ killer.
Grimes was killed April 19, 2021, when he was shot while out feeding animals on his Lynnville property.
“Lynnville is a close-knit community, and we take care of each other,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said. “What happens to one is felt by all. Our community, especially the Grimes family, deserve answers.”
A release from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday announced that GCSD investigators along with federal law enforcement continue to work diligently on the case, using every investigative method, technology and resource toward their goal of seeking justice for Grimes’ family and friends.
“To protect the integrity of the investigation, we are unable to share specific details at this time, however, based on the investigation to date, it saddens us to advise that we believe the person(s) responsible for Jim’s death are members of our small community,” Helton said.
The GCSD release notes that advancements in technology have allowed investigators to develop new leads. These advancements include fields such as DNA analysis and genealogy.
“Investigators also continue to conduct interviews related to this case,” Helton said. “We thank those who have already been interviewed, as we anticipate speaking with you again and appreciate your patience. For those we have yet to engage with, we believe your information is valuable and should be shared. We believe people familiar with circumstances surrounding this case remain in our community.”
Helton added that sometimes people have knowledge initially but do not come forward because they don’t realize the importance of the information at that time.
Some people with knowledge, he said, may be hesitant to speak with law enforcement due to their close relationship with those who may have been involved.
“We recognize relationships change over time, as do people and their perspectives,” Helton said. “Further, there are times when people are unknowingly brought into a situation by the person(s) responsible. Rest assured we have the ability to identify those that were inadvertently involved.”
The GCSD is asking for cooperation from anyone who has any information related to Grimes’ death.
“It is not too late to come forward,” the press release states. “For those individuals who may have information about this incident who have not yet spoken to law enforcement or believe their information may be insignificant, please contact us, even anonymously, and allow law enforcement to make that determination.”
A designated phone line has been set up at 931-638-2358 or call 1-800-TBI-Find.
