A fixture in the area, the 23rd Annual Lynnville Blackberry Festival is set for Saturday, July 15.
“This will be the biggest festival that Lynnville has ever had,” Lynnville Tourism Director Christy Tolley said.
The family-friendly event will include something for everyone with approximately 70 vendors, a Farmer’s Market, live music, food trucks, dunking booth and wagon rides.
“We’ll have blackberry ice cream, blackberry banana splits and even blackberry cotton candy!” Tolley said.
For the kids, there will be a petting zoo, a kiddie train ride and inflatables to burn off a lot of summertime energy, a waterslide to cool off, plus pony rides, face painting and a balloon artist.
All of this, of course, is in addition to the local shops and the Lynnville Train Museum, which will be open for self-guided tours.
Speaking of the train museum, the train depot parking lot will host the Lynnville Cruise-In for automobile enthusiasts. All models and makes are welcome for display. Admission is free and no registration necessary; arrivals start at 9 a.m.
Sponsored by the Lynnville Community Club, the events begin at 8 a.m. with the Farmer’s Market. The Cruise-In is at 9 a.m., and the festival officially kicks off at 10 a.m. As the cherry, or should we say, blackberry on top — the Grand Re-Opening of Lynnville landmark Soda Pop Junction will be held at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting, complete with the Richland Raider Cheerleaders in attendance.
“We just want everybody to come out and enjoy our little town,” Tolley said, adding not to let Lynnville’s small size fool you. “Little town, BIG festival!”
Tolley reminded festival goers to remember their sunscreen and water, and to leave their pets at home.
“We do want our guests to be mindful of safety when parking,” she concluded. “It’s available at Lynnville Park and at the church; watch for traffic on Highway 129.”
