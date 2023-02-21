Lynnville Chief of Police Don Laws died suddenly Feb. 17.
Laws made a great impact on the community of Lynnville, according to First Lady of Lynnville Sandy White.
“He was instrumental in helping our mayor and city recorder obtain new radios for our officers and creating safer speed limits for our downtown area,” she said. “He recently procured newer police vehicles for Lynnville’s Police Department."
Laws retired after more than three decades with the Lawrenceburg Police Department before signing on as the chief in Lynnville last year.
Funeral services were to be conducted today (Wednesday) at New Prospect Baptist Church.
