The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen swore in new officers and welcomed its newly elected aldermen Sept. 6.
Mayor Robert White asked the board to appoint Patty Patterson and Ed Bowman as aldermen. They were approved and joined the newly elected Floyd Pratt and Aldermen Carrie Riner and Kerry Duke on the board. Ed Bowman was elected Vice Mayor.
Additionally, White asked the board to approve hiring an assistant chief of police to split duties with Chief Don Laws. Teddy Loftis Sr. was on hand to answer the board’s questions and was elected as assistant chief. Loftis has a 50-year career in law enforcement, attending the FBI Academy at Quantico and retiring from the Hendersonville Police Department. He had served on Hendersonville SWAT team and was the training officer responsible for training the first SWAT teams in Lawrenceburg and Columbia.
“He’s got a lot to offer the City of Lynnville,” Laws said.
Lynnville’s water department concerns continue. White indicated he was working through a list of water customers who were delinquent, some up to five years, as well as a plan to replace water meters that seem to be not registering water use. White said that two pumps at the pumping station at Trade Branch are worn out and need replacing, at a cost of $10,000-$15,000, which the water department has the funds to do. The board revisited a previous discussion about water leak insurance. They had heard a presentation from a firm that offers this service, and declined to offer it to their customers. However, after a Lynnville water customer experienced a leak of 462,000 gallons over a 20-day period, the board agreed to look into options to help residents from the burden of these costly leaks.
White asked the board to approve expenditures for roadway repairs done by the Giles County Highway Department in the amount of $1,288.05 as well as the purchase of a new computer for City Hall from the technology provider Local Government Corporation for approximately $2,000-$3,000. The board approved these line items.
The city is looking into options to replace its auditor after what they’ve perceived as failings by current auditor, John Poole. The city was required by the state to have a contract with an auditor in place by June 30, but has received an extension. Poole told the city that he would not work with them based on their contracted accounting firm, the MG Group. The city will turn to MTAS for recommendations for a new auditor.
The city’s budget was conditionally approved by the state, and all back taxes had been paid as of Sept. 1.
White addressed citizen concerns at the end of the meeting. Street signs have been delivered that, once installed, will lower the speed limit to 10 miles per hour in downtown Lynnville.
A citizen asked for street lights to be installed on Higdon Street, but the mayor said, “we’ve got nothing budgeted for new street lights.”
Instead, he said PES would be installing brighter bulbs in nearby lamps and directing them toward Higdon.
White asked that residents with trees near street lights trim them back to allow more light to be seen at street level.
The city will host a Street Dance Oct. 1 with a band and food, and a Truck Pull Oct. 29.
