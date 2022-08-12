The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen announced Aug. 2 that the city will host a Truck Pull Oct. 29 to raise money for the town. Details to come.
Lynnville Police Chief Don Laws asked to hire a second officer to split with him the 24 hours per week budgeted for their services. Mayor Robert White proposed hiring Teddy Loftis, a retired POST-certified officer with 50 years experience. The aldermen agreed to hold a called meeting to interview the candidate.
White said the town is also planning a Fall Street Dance, and informed the board he had put some of their money in a 6-month CD.
