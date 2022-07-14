There’s a day full of fun for the whole family planned at the Lynnville Blackberry Festival Saturday.
The annual festival is scheduled for a full day of events Saturday, July 16, and will feature 60 arts and craft vendors, food trucks, a Kids Zone, live music, Farmers Market, the Lost Valley Clydesdales, a water slide and more.
The Farmers Market is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. with the festival cranking up at 8 a.m. Music is set for 10 a.m. and the water slide and Kids Zone area will be open all day.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy the day at the Lynnville Blackberry Festival.
