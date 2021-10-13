On Tuesday, Oct. 19, six months after the murder of James Dayton Grimes, Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton will hold a press conference that will include updated information on the investigation.
The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the gazebo in Lynnville and will include a brief statement from Helton, who said he hopes members of Grimes’ family will also be there.
Grimes, 62 at the time of his death, was shot to death on April 19 at the 6000 block of Buford Station Road near Lynnville, according to reports from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at the time of the incident.
An initial reward of $25,000 has grown to $100,000 over the last six months.
Helton said there is a person of interest in the investigation with no cooperation from that individual. He added that investigators are actively pursuing all leads.
—Staff Reports
