Following a year of personnel turnover for the City of Lynnville, the city has begun a period of revitalization as the recipient of a $131,000 facade grant.
In recent months, two new aldermen were sworn in to fill vacant seats: Kerry Duke and Tim Turner. Additionally, the town has hired Don Laws as the new chief of police, John Campbell as maintenance director and Cheryl Katzenberger as town recorder.
Lynnville Mayor Robert White sings the praises of his staff. Campbell “has been the best thing for Lynnville,” said White, working on repairs around town that have long been neglected.
“The people working in the office have done a tremendous job,” White continued, specifically praising Director of Tourism Christy Tolley for her efforts over the last year. “She has saved the city so much money from the research she’s done.”
The mayor said the newly hired police chief had “done such a good job so far — he’s slowed people down,” adding that he planned to ask the alderman to reduce the speed limit through the downtown area to ensure pedestrian safety.
Finally, the mayor recognized the citizens of the town and the aldermen.
“I’m just impressed with people’s attitudes, and how they’ve changed in the last year,” White said. “And all the aldermen are really starting to work together.”
Beautification
The facade grant will work to beautify the town while respecting its historical roots, with the intent of increasing tourism in the area.
Tolley said the town’s businesses would be receiving fresh paint as well as eye-catching awnings and signage.
“Ninety-five percent of the businesses are participating,” Tolley estimated.
The town as a whole will receive a portion of the grant to add public seating by the train depot, wayfinding signage, landscaping and lighting.
The town’s landmark train and depot are in need of renovations to preserve the historic attraction.
“We are working on multiple grants at this time,” Tolley said.
Additionally, the public courtyard and bathrooms are in need of renovation and repair. The town is working with engineers to begin looking at the scope of work needed to ensure the safety of visitors to the location.
Lynnville will host several events this year, including the annual Easter Egg Hunt and Blackberry Festival. Tolley hinted at the possibility of new events to come.
White continues to work to realize his dream of making Lynnville “the best little town in Tennessee.” He points to the citizens as the catalyst for this improvement.
“People are standing together and helping one another,” he said.
