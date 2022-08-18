Pulaski will be receiving $640,000 in American Rescue Plan Funds from the U.S. Department of Commerce for Water System Upgrades to Support Local Businesses.
According to the Office of Public Affairs and Communications, those funds will be used for the “construction of a new water boosting station and related materials to support the Dan Speer Industrial Park South.”
“This project will deliver safe, potable water to local businesses while attracting others to the region,” the press release stated. “The EDA investment will be matched with $160,000 in local funds and is expected to create 81 jobs, retain 13 jobs and generate $8.5 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.”
“This is something we have been working on for quite some time,” Pulaski City Administrator Terry Harrison said, adding that the city was turned down the first time they applied for the grant.
He said the water booster pump that will be built with the funds will help fill the tank to supply water to that area.
“[That water] will give us better fire protection and hopefully better-quality water also,” Harrison said.
“This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the South Central Tennessee Development District (SCTDD),” according to the Office of Public Affairs and Communications. “EDA funds SCTDD to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.”
“This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities,” the press release stated. “The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs.”
