The Richland School Alumni & Faculty Hall of Fame officially welcomed it’s third class of inductees May 5.
The 2023 inductees are alumni Dr. Jason C. Morris and retired faculty member Stephen Eubank.
The Hall of Fame committee, made up of faculty, Richland alumni and community members received many worthy candidates for this prestigious honor. Those selected have achieved personal success and made a significant contribution to society. They serve as role models to inspire current and future generations of students.
Dr. Jason C. Morris
Dr. Morris is a 1992 graduate who, while at Richland, was an impressive ball player for the Raiders. In football, he finished his high school career amassing almost 2000 yards rushing while averaging close to seven yards per carry. While on the gridiron, he was the team’s leading rusher, tackler, kicker, punter and kick-off returner, all of which twice garnered him All Duck River Valley Conference honors including the All DRVC “Most Valuable Kicker” award.
During his senior year, he led the Raiders in both rushing yards and tackles which earned him “All Mid-State” and “All State Honorable Mention” selections. Additionally, he received the team’s “Headhunter” award and was selected “Most Athletic” by his fellow classmates.
Off the field, he was active in FCA, chorus and FFA, where he served as chapter secretary, placed twice in the district extemporaneous speaking contest and was a member of the first Richland FFA team to win the district parliamentary procedure contest.
After high school, Morris attended UT Martin where he played college football and received his first of four college degrees. He received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Science from UT Martin, a Master of Science in Agriculture Science from UT Knoxville, his Ph.D. in Agriculture Science from Mississippi State University and his second Master of Science from the University of Missouri in Public Affairs.
Morris has advanced the cause of education and science through both practice and research. He has had a highly successful career in 4-H and Agriculture Extension and has received recognition and awards for his work, while serving in Extension for three different states. Through his dissertation, he was the first researcher to implement the Vannsimpco leadership research instrument into agriculture research. Additionally, he has had numerous research articles published in the field of agriculture science. Some of his research has been reproduced and published in prominent agriculture media outlets.
He currently serves as the Regional Agriculture Business Specialist for the University of Missouri.
Away from work, Morris spends his time farming as his family owns land and farming operations across four states, including the family’s half-century farm located in the northwest section of Giles County. His farm is both registered and branded as Rocksprings Morris Farms. He raises registered Hereford cattle and registered American Quarter horses, as well as timber.
Morris is the son of Fagan Morris of the Liberty Hill community. He is the older brother to former Raider basketball and softball standout Christie Morris Burgin and the uncle to Brooke Burgin, Brock Burgin and Maddie Burgin, all of Maryville.
Steve Eubank
Eubank was a fixture of Richland School from the day the institution opened in 1978 until his retirement in 2002, teaching seventh and eighth grade science. He was also a 4-H Club leader and Junior High Student Council Sponsor.
Not only did he excel as a teacher, mentor and colleague, but his main objective was to exhibit to his classes the value of a good education and what it would mean to them later in each of their lives, to become outstanding citizens in their community and to establish acceptable work ethics in all walks of life.
Outside of Richland School, Eubank was involved with Boy Scouts of America. Before his scout retirement in 2021, he was employed as district executive with the Middle Tennessee BSA in the Walton Trail District. He was honored with a Long Rifle Award and Silver Beaver Award and was the first recipient of the Latimer Award given by the council. At Camp Boxwell, you will find Steve Eubank Road, in honor of his years of professional leadership and guidance to many scouts. Eubank is also an active member of the Giles County Retired Teachers Association, became president in 2001 and still holds that position today. In addition, he is a member of the Clear Creek Lake Association and served on the board of directors for many years.
He and wife Judi, also a former Giles County teacher, are parents to Ashley who is married to Tripp Cates, and mother to their grandchildren, Parker and Addie.
—Richland School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.