The UT Southern women’s soccer team received one final piece of hardware for last year’s national championship season when it was recognized as the Female Amateur Team of the Year at the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 23.
Head coach Will Austin and assistant Zach Crownover were on hand to receive the award during the ceremony, which was held at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville.
The Firehawks were among 20-plus inductees into this year’s class, which also included former Tennessee Titan standout Jevon Kearse, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant and former Cy Young winner RA Dickey.
The achievement is the second time the Firehawks have been recognized by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. The organization also honored the 2007 national championship women’s soccer team during its 2008 induction ceremony.
Former Martin Methodist College athletic director Kermit Smith was inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame in 1978.
“It was a very proud moment to see our team join our legendary 2007 squad in the hall of fame,” Austin said. “Our players have represented themselves, their families, hometowns, UTS and Pulaski with class for many years now. Receiving this recognition is the icing on the cake.”
The Firehawks posted a 23-1 record on the year and defeated rival William Carey in a dramatic penalty kick shootout last December to clinch the program’s third national title.
