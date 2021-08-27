The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen continues to try to improve the town’s appearance, working with Director of Tourism Christy Tolley to apply for grants that would be used toward renovations.
Tolley has submitted an application for a $150,000 facade grant that could be used by local businesses to replace awnings, doorways, lighting, windows, signage and paint. The city could also use it to renovate the train depot, public courtyard and the town’s safety railings and benches.
Tolley is seeking bids to repaint the train and replace the roof at the depot. The grant for that renovation requires a licensed contractor with three references. Renovating the public restrooms across from the train depot is another possibility as part of the train museum renovation project.
The board discussed repainting the parking lines along the downtown area, as well as refreshing the crosswalk and handicapped parking markings.
Last month, Mayor Robert White appointed Tim Turner to replace Alderman Sandra White, who had tendered her resignation. The board approved the motion and Turner was sworn in. This month, no motion was made to fill the seat left vacant by the recent death of Alderman Charles Jett.
At the board’s Aug. 3 meeting, Ben Luna of Tennessee Valley Weather asked the city if he could place a camera showing the town’s main street to provide a “Live Look” of Lynnville, especially during severe weather events. The camera would be connected to existing Wi-Fi and is solar-powered.
The board approved the camera at the meeting and it was installed and operational within days.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the mayor opened the floor to comments from the community.
Sandy Grimes, the widow of James Dayton Grimes who was murdered on his property in April, rose to speak. She described how she, her family and most of her neighbors had submitted their phones and firearms to law enforcement to be examined, as well as taken lie detector tests.
Grimes made an impassioned plea to one remaining neighbor to do the same, claiming that the holdouts were city employees who should be held accountable and subject to the same scrutiny as the other neighbors.
At their recent meetings, the board also discussed:
• Offering water system insurance to residents which would cost customers $2.50 a month, but would reimburse them in the event of a water leak on their property, clearing the city of accountability in those instances. They currently offer one leak forgiveness a year.
• Raising the charge to rent the pavilion and buildings at the city park. The rate will go up to $60 to rent the park with a $25 refundable deposit to cover any potential cleaning costs.
• The town’s new logo and an increase in pay for city employee Kyle Kittl.
• Reminding citizens that the new water rate is in effect as of July 1 and will show up on the bill due Sept. 5.
• Water line extensions on Happy Hill and Buford Station roads. The sealed bid received for the work did not seem to match what Water Manager Dawn Baron thought the bid would come in at, so the city will once again put out a call for bids for that project.
