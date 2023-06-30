The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed with Mayor Robert White’s proposal to increase the pay of the town’s employees.

Saying the people who work for the Town of Lynnville are deserving of the money, and citing the minimum pay of other jobs in the community, White asked the board to consider his raise proposals ahead of July budget discussions. He also noted employees haven’t received annual raises in several years.

