The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed with Mayor Robert White’s proposal to increase the pay of the town’s employees.
Saying the people who work for the Town of Lynnville are deserving of the money, and citing the minimum pay of other jobs in the community, White asked the board to consider his raise proposals ahead of July budget discussions. He also noted employees haven’t received annual raises in several years.
White proposed that City Recorder Christy Tolley’s pay rate increase from $14 to $17 per hour. Tolley also serves as the town’s court clerk and tourism director. City Recorder Cheryl Katzenberger’s pay will increase from $14 to $16 per hour.
Lynnville Water Department meter reader Scott Hollis’ pay will increase from $450 to $500 per month, under White’s proposal. White noted that 75 meters have been added since Hollis took the position and he cuts the grass and sprays the weeds at the water tank.
The board also approved White’s proposal to hire Gordon Gregory as the new town maintenance man and increase the pay for the position from $14 to $16 per hour. Gregory, who has been helping around town following the resignation of the previous maintenance man, moved to Lynnville last June and is retired.
While some citizens attended the town council meeting to express concerns about Lynnville Police officer Teddy Loftis, the board accepted White’s proposal to promote Loftis to chief of police and give him a raise from $17 to $19 per hour.
Loftis told the board that, when on duty, he checks all the businesses in town and every hour to hour-and-a-half he is able to go down every street in town. He said he works radar in attempt to have people driving through Lynnville slow down, noting that some are “moving on at a pretty good speed.”
White noted that, on the day of the meeting, Loftis had stopped speeders going as much as 30-50 mph over the speed limit.
There were questions raised as to the amount of the raises proposed, but White explained that none of the hourly employees work more than 24 hours per week. Tolley reminded the board that Hollis is always on call and will be helping get information that will be required by the state going forward for the water department.
The board approved all of White’s proposed changes unanimously.
During public comments, Scott Smith spoke to the board, saying he has been in Lynnville for 28 years and was proud to be from the peaceful and tranquil town. He did, however, express his concerns about Loftis, saying that everyone he has talked to about the newly appointed police chief has a horror
story.
Smith pointed his comments toward White, saying the mayor condones and encourages the actions of a police officer who lives two hours from Lynnville and only works two days a week.
Smith asked the board to call a special meeting to get rid of Loftis as soon as possible.
Blackberry Festival
The annual Blackberry Festival in Lynnville is set for Saturday, July 15, and Tolley said vendor spots are filling up. The event will be in downtown Lynnville and will feature wagon rides to Big Machine Distillery and back, possibly a cruise-in for classic and modified cars, and more. Look for more details in upcoming editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
During public comment time, shutting down the main street through Lynnville for the festival was questioned, with the town park mentioned as an alternative. White explained that the event is held once a year and the board had already voted to close the street from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Safety Grant
Tolley advised the board that a safety grant had been received that required no money from the city. The money has been used to purchase a new radar gun and a sign that flashes a car’s speed as it passes.
She went on to explain that it had been a project late Police Chief Don Laws had been passionate about and suggested having his widow come to turn the sign on the first time.
In other business during its June meeting, the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen:
• Approved a Cyber Security Policy for the city, which is highly recommended, according to Tolley.
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance increasing court costs.
• Heard from Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton concerning stats and patrol numbers from his department.
• Heard from Giles County Office of Emergency Management Director Josh Young concerning the county-wide communications system upgrade and the possible tower sites in the Lynnville area.
• Heard from town attorney Chris Williams that an effort to do title searches to confirm the corporate town limits would have to be done from scratch.
• Approved paying $638 for repairs done to a potentially dangerous section of sidewalk.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
