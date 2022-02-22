The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed the many repairs needed in the town’s public spaces, including the courtyard, train and restrooms, at its February meeting.
Lynnville’s insurance reached a settlement in a lawsuit from a 2019 incident in which a visitor was injured on the train’s stairs. Mayor Robert White announced the $43,500 settlement and opened a discussion on options to make the train safer for visitors in the future.
“I am not interested in any more lawsuits,” White said. “We need to come up with something.”
Public safety was at the forefront of White’s mind when asking the aldermen to address Lynnville’s dilapidated public courtyard as well.
“The courtyard is falling apart,” he said, describing how the wall is bowing out and bricks are falling out.
“I don’t want that wall to fall on somebody and kill them,” White said.
After the board discussed the condition of the courtyard, Alderman Carrie Riner said, “I think we need to get an engineer in there.”
The board agreed and the mayor indicated he would contact the town’s insurance company to see what might be covered.
Smaller repairs were also underway by town Maintenance Director John Campbell, such as fixing a broken water heater at the city park and repairing the clock formerly located in front of the town’s train.
Lynnville’s attorney Chris Williams presented the board with the text differentiating ordinances from resolutions. The board needed clarification as to which of the two would be used when voting upon rate changes for city services such as water and trash. Previously, the board had voted on two readings of a resolution to increase rates but will need to redo the vote with the rate change as an ordinance.
Williams was also asked to provide a model personnel policy for city government. The approval of the December minutes was tabled pending further clarification, and the January minutes were approved.
