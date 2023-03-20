The town of Lynnville has received a face-lift over the last year thanks to a facade grant that allowed local businesses and the city to improve the look of the downtown area with new awnings, signage and paint. 

“We have seen significant growth in tourism and visitors,” said Lynnville First Lady Sandy White, “which we attribute to the improvements made in our downtown area.”

