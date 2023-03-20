The town of Lynnville has received a face-lift over the last year thanks to a facade grant that allowed local businesses and the city to improve the look of the downtown area with new awnings, signage and paint.
“We have seen significant growth in tourism and visitors,” said Lynnville First Lady Sandy White, “which we attribute to the improvements made in our downtown area.”
Lynnville held record-breaking events last year, including the Christmas parade with 26 entries and the annual Blackberry Festival that featured more than 60 vendors. White said the 2022 festival was “one of the most successful events the town has had.”
White added that “the Town of Lynnville was honored to host the Richland Raiders football team, along with their friends and families, with a pep rally for their playoff game.”
Local children also enjoyed the town’s annual Easter Egg Hunt and Trunk or Treat events last year.
Mayor Robert White has worked over the year to make the town’s landmark train and it’s museum safe for visitors and preserved for generations to come. The model train in the museum will be protected by a new plexiglass case, and restoration efforts are ongoing.
Safety is an ongoing priority for the small town, which installed security cameras at the city park following a rash of loitering, vandalism and property damage.
The speed limit has been lowered through the downtown area to protect pedestrians crossing from the businesses to the train museum. Late Police Chief Don Laws helped secure new radios and newer vehicles for the police department, as well, so that they may better protect and serve the community.
Throughout the past year, Lynnville has worked hard to improve the city’s bookkeeping and city management processes following auditing issues dating back to the previous administration. City Recorder Christy Tolley implemented new software to streamline the city’s accounting processes and ensure Lynnville is in compliance with state legal requirements.
“I want to be in compliance in everything we do,” Mayor White said at the November meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The city has made great strides to improve the town’s water system, working to upgrade pumps and make necessary system repairs and improvements as needed. The alderman instituted updated leak adjustment policies and voted to raise water rates in accordance with increases from water supplier Fairview.
The mayor, aldermen and city recorder have worked to ensure that the city is not operating at a loss by also adjusting the rates for renting the park and municipal building, as well as ensuring that traffic ticket fines and water bills are collected.
