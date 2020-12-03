The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen focused on the health and safety of the city’s residents at its Nov. 17 meeting.
The meeting began with Lynnville Mayor Robert White swearing in Mike Diaz as Chief of Police, and Philip Bunting and Adam McKnight as officers in order to update their badges to reflect the new town leader.
White then asked the aldermen to approve the purchase of two handheld radios so the officers could reliably be in contact with surrounding emergency services. Currently, the officers must use their personal cell phones in order to contact dispatch for assistance.
“It’s for the safety of these men, out here risking their lives for us,” White said.
The officers researched options and chose Motorola radios that would reach all the surrounding jurisdictions from anywhere in Lynnville, and should last 25 years. The aldermen unanimously agreed to approve the $4,000 purchase. The funds will come from money received from the government to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christmas
The city has received donations from Mike Diaz and Joe and Patty St. Lawrence to go toward Christmas lights for the town.
The Lynnville Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, and the town is working to develop a safe way to allow Santa to visit with children.
COVID-19
Discussion turned to the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to Lynnville. The mayor is concerned with the weekly auction held in town, where attendees sit “elbow-to-elbow” and could become the source of a COVID-19 cluster. White expressed frustration that he has no authority to issue mandates to protect the citizens, but officials also recognized that even temporarily closing businesses in Lynnville could be fatal to the town.
Alderman Patty Patterson mentioned that the virus was approaching the city, having heard of more individuals who have fallen ill.
“Wear your mask and stay home,” she said.
In other business:
• White selected David Deckard for the position of water meter reader. He will be paid $225 per month to read the meters on the last two days of the month.
• The city received one bid for lawn care maintenance from Jimmy Page, which aldermen chose to table until the spring. The mayor expressed his displeasure with this decision, as he said he was happy with the work Page had been doing this year and thought the bid was for a reasonable fee. Residents in attendance were concerned that Page would be unavailable to fill the position come springtime.
• Aldermen approved the charter for the Boy Scouts for $75.
