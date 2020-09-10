The town of Lynnville swore in its new mayor and aldermen Aug. 31 at the Lynnville Municipal Building.
Judge Chip Richardson conducted the ceremony during which Robert White was sworn in as mayor, and Carrie Riner and Charles Jett were sworn in as aldermen.
White took his oath with a hand placed on a stack of three bibles, one representing each of his grandchildren.
White’s goal as mayor is “to make Lynnville the best little town in Tennessee.” He plans to give the citizens of Lynnville a strong voice in shaping the future of their town and looks forward to working with the board to execute that mission.
Jett has served the community of Lynnville for nearly five decades and thinks the new mayor will be “an asset to the town.”
“Robert will do a great job,” Jett said. “He cares about the town.”
Riner will be serving her first term on the board. Her vision for Lynnville is to bring the town together as a community, focusing especially on the many young families she met while campaigning.
