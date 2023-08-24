Lynnville Flag
The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Alderman has approved a resolution to allow the state Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to update the city’s municipal code.

At the board’s Aug. 1 meeting, City Recorder Christy Tolley said some of the city’s code was potentially out of date and no longer enforceable. Significant discussion ensued about what it would mean for the city and whether MTAS might make changes to the municipal code with which the city and its residents would not agree. It was noted that the city would need to approve the changes once the process was completed, and the updated municipal code would not go into effect until approved by the board.

