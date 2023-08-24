The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Alderman has approved a resolution to allow the state Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to update the city’s municipal code.
At the board’s Aug. 1 meeting, City Recorder Christy Tolley said some of the city’s code was potentially out of date and no longer enforceable. Significant discussion ensued about what it would mean for the city and whether MTAS might make changes to the municipal code with which the city and its residents would not agree. It was noted that the city would need to approve the changes once the process was completed, and the updated municipal code would not go into effect until approved by the board.
City attorney Chris Williams, who also serves as the city attorney for Elkton, noted that this was the first he had heard about an imminent need to update the municipal code. He added that he was not aware of Elkton having been contacted at the time of the Aug. 1 meeting.
The board approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with MTAS to update the code, however, Tolley offered each board member the opportunity to review copies of the current code. It was further determined that Williams would review the updates once received from MTAS to advise the board before they were approved at a future meeting.
The board also heard of and approved several repair projects. Mayor Robert White noted that an aging brick wall off School Street needs to be removed and leveled. The board unanimously approved a resolution to spend $600 to have the work done.
The board also heard that a wall in the courtyard was falling down, and while community volunteers had already performed some of the work, more volunteers were needed to assist in cleanup.
The board heard that an alley behind the bank currently has a place where it frequently experiences wash outs. The city office had reached out to Barry Hyatt and the Giles County Highway Department for an estimate on work to resolve this issue. The air in the city office was also out and would need to be repaired.
A Certificate of Deposit tallying more than $19,000 had reached maturity, and the board unanimously approved a resolution to enter the money into a new CD with the Bank of Frankewing for a seven-month rate of 5.3 percent.
The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.