The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Nov. 2 to implement new software to streamline the city’s bookkeeping and financial systems.
The applications include General Ledger and Purchasing components that will help with reporting and automate manual tasks that were both time consuming for city employees and left room for error, including redundant data entry of water meter reading information. The new systems, from Local Government Corporation, will work with the existing hardware and software provided by the firm. It will also allow residents to pay their water bills online with a credit or debit card.
Lynnville residents have received erroneous water bills in the last month due to glitches in the existing Quickbooks accounting software and the transition from the previous water manager’s records and systems.
Tonya Holley was recently hired as the new town recorder, clerk and water manager. Holley said she “cannot stress how kind people have been through all this.”
Upcoming Lynnville events include:
• The Lynnville Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 4.
• The Lynnville Blackberry Festival is set for July 16, 2022.
At other recent meetings:
• Kerry Duke was sworn in as a new alderman to replace the late Charles Jett. Duke, a lifelong Lynnville resident, expressed his excitement about the role, looking forward to helping improve the town.
• Director of Tourism Christy Tolley reported that she and Mayor Robert White met with a contractor who was planning to put in a bid to repaint and repair the town’s iconic train. Tolley expressed her concern about the gaping hole in the roof of the train depot, asking that it be patched immediately rather than wait for a grant to be approved.
• Citizens voiced their ongoing concern about the recently discovered, mostly unmarked graveyard that has been bulldozed and had a fence put across it by an unknown landowner. The residents pressed the mayor to take action to survey the land to determine if the city owns the entire graveyard property, and to mark it off. Work had stalled in trying to identify who was buried at the site.
• The board heard Dawn Baron had tendered her resignation as town recorder, clerk and water manager, and that Chief of Police Mike Diaz had announced his intent to retire at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.