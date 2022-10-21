The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to hire a new auditor Oct. 4.
The decision came after the previous auditor refused to continue working with the city’s accounting firm. The new auditor, Jennifer Waycaster, is licensed in both Tennessee and Georgia. City Recorder Christy Tolley interviewed Waycaster, and explained she would be a good advisor to the city, advising them of deadlines and other legalities.
Mayor Robert White told the aldermen he thought hiring Waycaster was advisable, saying, “The main thing I’m trying to do is keep us in compliance.”
The City of Lynnville has received three secondhand police cars from the Spring Hill Police Department. The vehicles have modern amenities, and the only cost to the city was putting new tags on them. Two of the vehicles have been insured for use, and the third will be held until needed. The aldermen voted to sell the old police vehicles at auction or donate them.
The mayor updated the aldermen on the status of the change to a 10 mph speed limit through downtown. He said a few signs had been installed, but they could not find a location to place a sign on one stretch of road.
White indicated that there was public outcry regarding the change, but as of yet no tickets had been written. He expressed his concern about the speed limits through the town, emphasizing the importance of the change.
“Somebody’s going to get run over, and I don’t want it happening on my watch,” White said.
The aldermen discussed the implementation of a new leak adjustment policy for the water department. The policy will be posted and kept on record.
Customers may have one leak forgiven per year, assuming they keep their plumbing in good working order. The claim will reduce the bill to an estimated reading based on previous months, plus 10 percent.
Customers may not file a claim for water used for irrigation or filling swimming pools, and claims must be filed within 30 days after the bill showing the leak.
The city will also look into sharing information about leak insurance services homeowners can purchase independently.
• A Trunk or Treat event will be held on Halloween Night at the train in Lynnville from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• The next round of facade grant applications will be due Nov. 4. Local businesses looking to improve their building’s appearance are encouraged to apply.
• The Lynnville Christmas Parade will be Dec. 3 at dark. The Community Club chose “Musical Notes and Holiday Floats” as this year’s theme.
• The truck pull originally scheduled for Oct. 29 will be postponed.
• New metal handrails were installed at the train to replace the wooden ones, at a cost of $750.
• The new computer is up and running at City Hall.
• The awning at the old fire station had fallen and caused damage to the roof, causing dry rot, mildew and mold. Insurance will cover the repairs with a $250 deductible.
