The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to hire a new auditor Oct. 4.

The decision came after the previous auditor refused to continue working with the city’s accounting firm. The new auditor, Jennifer Waycaster, is licensed in both Tennessee and Georgia. City Recorder Christy Tolley interviewed Waycaster, and explained she would be a good advisor to the city, advising them of deadlines and other legalities. 

