The Town of Lynnville announced it has received a $581,400 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation at its April 4 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Lynnville is one of 43 municipalities in the state, and the only one in Giles County, to receive a grant.
According to TDEC, “The Town of Lynnville will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the drinking water system. Lynnville’s drinking water projects will rehabilitate the system to improve an integral system line and system equipment.”
Specifically, the money will be used to improve the drinking water system in Lynnville by updating both of the town’s pumping stations, as well as upgrading Mission Controls.
“We are all really excited because this helps all of our customers,” Town Recorder Christy Tolley said.
The town will use some of its $90,000 COVID recovery money to repay its portion of the grant.
“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said in a press release. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”
The aldermen voted to purchase a leak detector tool for $2,000 to replace the existing one that no longer works. The tool allows city water employees to locate leaks in the water lines. The town suspects a leak in the water main that cost the city an estimated $158,000 from July 2021 to June 2022. The city continues to lose 1.2 million gallons a month as evidenced by the discrepancy between what they use according to the water provider and what the city bills out for.
Local resident Kaye Russ spoke in front of the aldermen about a late notice she received on the date her water bill was due. She noted inconsistencies between when the notice said the gross amount was due and the bill. She wondered why city resources were being used to post the notices when the bills were not yet late. Tolley informed her that the courtesy notices had been used for many years. On the day Russ received the notice, there were $8,000 in unpaid water bills in Lynnville. Tolley noted this was an improvement over the $23,600 uncollected when she took the position of City Recorder.
Tolley announced that Lynnville also received a $500 grant from Public Entity Partners for safety equipment, which will be used toward the purchase of security camera equipment for the town’s park.
In following up from last month’s discussion about residents’ right to farm, Tolley informed aldermen that there was no need to change the charter, noting “state laws would trump local ordinances.”
The town will fund-raise to cover the costs of the library’s electricity and insurance, and STRHS agreed to pay the building taxes and insurance for the doctor’s office they rent from the town, both in lieu of rent increases.
Resident Tim Turner informed aldermen that he was working to contain the stray dog who had taken a liking to his daughter and follows her everywhere. Turner said “he is an escape artist,” and showed up at Turner’s workplace despite being fenced in at his home. Turner asked for the public’s patience, and said he would get the dog a tag.
In other business, the board voted to:
• Replace the awning at the police station at a cost of $500;
• Approve the TCA codes regarding the rules of the road; and
• Write off back taxes that are more than 10 years old.
