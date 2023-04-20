The Town of Lynnville announced it has received a $581,400 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation at its April 4 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Lynnville is one of 43 municipalities in the state, and the only one in Giles County, to receive a grant. 

According to TDEC, “The Town of Lynnville will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the drinking water system. Lynnville’s drinking water projects will rehabilitate the system to improve an integral system line and system equipment.” 

