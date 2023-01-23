Lynnville Mayor Robert White reported to the board of mayor and aldermen that only four residents out-of-162 in the town entered their homes in the 2022 Christmas Decoration contest.
White said, at the board's Jan. 5 meeting, that he would like to reconsider holding the contest in 2023 because it wasn’t a worthwhile expense for that many entries. Vice Mayor Ed Bowman suggested charging an entry fee in the future, to cover the cost and garner interest.
