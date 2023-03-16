The March meeting of the Lynnville Mayor and Board of Aldermen was standing room only as dozens of citizens came to hear a discussion about farmers’ rights and zoning. The issue was raised following citizens’ complaints regarding the odor coming from a cattle farm located, in part, within city limits.
Two landowners on East End Street, Darlene Campbell and Sandra McNalley, whose properties back onto Hewitt Farms, filed complaints with Lynnville City Hall in February regarding the odor of cow manure coming from the farm. Their claim was that this had become increasingly obtrusive over the last year, preventing them from using their outdoor spaces for leisure. They also complained that the farm’s right-of-way, which borders a residential property, has become problematically muddy.
The Lynnville municipal and zoning codes have not been updated since 1974 and contain wording regarding permits and regulations for agricultural land use, including laws regarding nuisances such as “noise, odor, contagious disease or other reason.” However, the 1982 Right to Farm Law in Tennessee supersedes this local ordinance, protecting farmers’ rights to raise animals and crops by prohibiting municipal agricultural regulations. The Hewitts’ properties are zoned for agricultural use, and have been since at least the 1940s, so therefore are protected by this law.
City Recorder Christy Tolley contacted the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to help update the town’s charter to be in line with the state laws. Tolley read a resolution that the city would follow the Right to Farm law until such time as the charter itself is updated, and the aldermen voted to approve the motion 3-0-2, with three yeas, zero nos and Ed Bowman and Kerry Duke abstaining.
The floor was then opened to public comment. Two East End Street residents, John Campbell and Keela Hood, spoke, as well as County Commissioner Caleb Savage of District 4. Campbell was one of the landowners who originally filed a complaint with the city. His impassioned remarks outlined his love for Lynnville, as he described the ways he had been of service to the town in his time as a resident. He explained how the land use had changed after the Hewitts purchased the farm in 2021, with the increased number of cattle causing the odor he said prevents him from allowing his grandchildren to play in his yard.
Hood said that she, too, noticed the occasional odor, but said, “I don’t have a problem with the smell, I don’t have a problem with the cows.”
Savage spoke in defense of the farmers. Phil and Karen Hewitt rescinded their request to comment, as their lawyer said the city’s response was satisfactory.
• The board approved the new water rates, an increase passed on from water supplier Fairview.
• Mayor Robert White reported that the police station was repainted, with insurance paying for the work.
• The town’s two older police cars were sold for a total of $7,050.
• White asked the aldermen to approve the purchase of solar lights to illuminate town’s new signs, for a total cost of $640, which was approved.
• The town’s farmers’ market will resume in May and run through August.
• The board approved the date for the 2023 Blackberry Festival, which will be held July 15, with the streets shutdown from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• The ballpark will be mowed by a volunteer, which will save the town money.
• White will ask the Lynnville Library to begin paying $500 per month in rent to cover utilities and maintenance costs for the building, which last year totaled $5,600. White also asked the board to raise the rent for the medical building, from $600 per month to $750.
(0) comments
