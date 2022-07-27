The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office last week released a report that found several issues with the financial operations within the town of Lynnville, stemming back to the town’s prior administration.
Current Lynnville Mayor Robert White asked the state to investigate allegations of malfeasance after the town was unable to complete its annual audit. The financial records required for the audit were unavailable following the resignation of the town’s former Recorder and Water Department Manager in August 2021.
The positions of Town Recorder and Water Department Manager were combined in August 2020, prior to White’s administration. The Comptroller’s investigation revealed that, over the following year, “town officials failed to maintain adequate records of the town’s funds and financial activities and did not ensure the duties of the town recorder were sufficiently fulfilled.”
The report found that in combining the two positions, the prior administration “assigned incompatible duties to town personnel” and removed a layer of internal control without increasing monitoring activities.
The town failed to maintain supporting documentation for purchases, traffic citation fees, water department payments and petty cash. However, there was no indication that there was misappropriation of town funds and no discrepancies could be traced to misconduct by any one individual. Records of cash payments to the town and use of petty cash were inconsistent, hand-written and never balanced against the town bank account during the year under investigation.
The Comptroller also investigated the possibility of nepotism, as three children of the former Recorder worked for the town at various times, which may have been in violation of the town’s personnel policy. No impropriety was found, although the report states that “there were consistent timekeeping records available for only one of those four persons, and that one person stopped working for the town in August 2020.”
In a statement, White said the report “confirmed my suspicions regarding what I felt were problems in Lynnville’s day-to-day operation and financial management.”
“My current staff and administration gave the auditors their full cooperation throughout the investigation,” White added.
“It is disappointing to see that important financial functions were neglected for a significant period of time with the Lynnville town government,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “It is ultimately up to the mayor and board of aldermen to ensure that state laws and town policies are followed, and that all financial transactions and other accounting functions are properly documented and recorded.”
White said, “I want to assure the residents of Lynnville, our Water Department customers and those conducting business with the town of Lynnville, that we are in the process of addressing, or have already addressed, the deficiencies identified in the Comptroller’s Investigative Report.”
The town has already implemented a new accounting and billing software system to better track their finances and has hired new staff.
“My goal is to ensure that the town’s administration fulfills its obligations and protects the resources that the town’s citizens and partners entrust it with,” White concluded.
