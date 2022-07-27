The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office last week released a report that found several issues with the financial operations within the town of Lynnville, stemming back to the town’s prior administration.

Current Lynnville Mayor Robert White asked the state to investigate allegations of malfeasance after the town was unable to complete its annual audit. The financial records required for the audit were unavailable following the resignation of the town’s former Recorder and Water Department Manager in August 2021. 

