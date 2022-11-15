At its monthly meeting Oct. 4, the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed how a recent power outage brought to light issues with a water pumping station operated by the town. Several customers lost water on Fairview Road during the outage.
“When the power went out, we didn’t know that,” Lynnville Mayor Robert White said.
He said that the pumps had never worked properly, and the function and monitoring of the pumps would be addressed in the near future with help from the company Mission Control, funded by a grant.
The mayor’s office was informed that a light on the model train in the Lynnville Train Museum had gone missing at some point. The son of the modelmaker asked that it be replaced, and plans to allow the 1:7 scale model to remain in Lynnville, as was the wish of his late father. It will cost an estimated $100-$400 to repair, after which White will construct a plexiglass case to display and protect the exhibit.
The mayor also reported that the city received a letter from the state Comptroller’s office stating the municipality is in compliance for 2021-22.
“I want to be in compliance in everything we do,” White said.
To that end, the city passed a resolution to implement a corrective action plan to account for interest in two interfund loans. The budget will be amended to reflect the correct monthly payment factoring in the interest, from $1,000 per month to $1,160.
• White praised the community for a successful Trunk or Treat event Halloween Night in downtown Lynnville, which was attended by nearly 200 children.
“The whole town was full down here,” White said. “The kids enjoyed it; the parents enjoyed it.”
• Aldermen voted to approve an increase on rental fees for the Municipal building and city park building to $100 plus a $25 refundable deposit.
• City officials will meet with Lynnville’s insurance company to inquire about lowering rates.
