At its monthly meeting Oct. 4, the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed how a recent power outage brought to light issues with a water pumping station operated by the town. Several customers lost water on Fairview Road during the outage. 

“When the power went out, we didn’t know that,” Lynnville Mayor Robert White said. 

