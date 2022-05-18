Johnny Phelps, owner of Soda Pop Junction, asked the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen to allow him to place memorial markers at two benches that longtime resident Buck Pierce was known to sit upon.
“Buck was a feature around here,” Phelps said.
Pierce was the first customer at Soda Pop Junction and remained a loyal customer for the next 25 years.
He died April 2.
The board approved placement of the markers.
The board discussed the wall in the courtyard that remains in disrepair.
Mayor Robert White hoped to disassemble the wall himself with volunteers to save money. The aldermen expressed concern with the liability of not using licensed and bonded contractors to complete the work.
Local citizen Leigh Skillington offered to get quotes on the work from contractors.
Skillington later asked the board to review the city ordinances on properties that are neglected or vacant, hoping to offer encouragement to homeowners to maintain their properties. She hoped to keep outside investors from buying up properties by allowing locals to invest in the community.
Christy Tolley will be the city recorder and Cheryl Katzenberger will be the town’s secretary. The city needs an employee who has completed Certified Municipal Finance Officer (CMFO) training, so the board approved the expense to complete that training.
The city will discuss putting a cap on the amount it will pay out for a customer’s water leak. The board will review policies of other water districts to determine how to ensure they are not losing money on the 9 million gallons that are leaked annually. Fairview, for example, adjusts the bill to the average price and adds on the leaked amount at cost.
Police Chief Don Laws has applied for a $4,000 Tennessee Highway Safety Grant that will allow the city to purchase a radar speed trailer, “your speed” signs and other safety equipment. He is also looking into a $10,000 pedestrian grant.
The board voted to approve on second reading the speed limit change to 10 miles per hour through downtown Lynnville.
In other news, the board heard:
• There will be a community yard sale June 10-11.
• Volunteers will continue to mow the city’s lawn.
• Lynnville will need to pay (in quarterly installments) city payroll taxes that were not paid during the previous administration in the amount of $11,762.73.
• The final plan for security cameras at the city park is to install four hard-wired cameras high up on light poles at a cost of $1,500.
