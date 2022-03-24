The city of Lynnville is working toward a balanced budget as Mayor Robert White continues to look for ways to save the city money as well as collect money owed the city to keep it operating without losses.
These discrepancies and opportunities were the primary discussion at the monthly meeting of the Lynnville Mayor and Board of Aldermen March 1.
“The water department has been operating in the red for three years,” said White, adding he was concerned that the city is losing money maintaining a property it leases to Southern Tennessee Internal Medicine. The budget from July 2021 has yet to be approved pending reconciliation of the city’s books.
White asked the city’s aldermen to consider hiring a new CPA firm to review and reconcile the city’s books following the personnel changes over the last year. He proposed transitioning to the MG Group, which came recommended by the Municipal Technical Advisory Service. MG would review the city’s bank statements, water fund accounts, property taxes, sales tax income and sanitation accounts. The work could take several months, so aldermen hope to make the change quickly to begin the process as soon as possible in advance of the upcoming budget season this June.
A loan of $90,000 that was taken out under the previous administration to repair the city’s roofs was approved by the state, but was never voted on to be approved by the board. The oversight was brought to light during the 2021 budget audit, so the current board voted to approve the loan in order to finalize that budget approval process.
The board approved paying $742.63 to the Giles County Highway Department to repair the road where a water main leak occurred last month as well as the monthly cost of $255 to rent portable restrooms that will be placed by the town’s train for public use while the courtyard remains closed due to disrepair.
The board also approved paying $539 to Wamble Heating and Cooling to repair the heating unit in the building the town leases to a local physician.
In examining the cost to maintain that building, White said, “We need to look at raising the rent so it’s not going to cost us money to have a doctor in town.” He and the aldermen agreed they were very happy with the service currently being provided and hope for it to continue.
In an effort to reduce the cost of outsourcing the water department upkeep, the board approved getting city Maintenance Director John Campbell certified as a Licensed Operator.
Lynnville Chief of Police Don Laws asked the board to consider lowering the speed limit from 25 miles per hour along the city’s downtown to 10 miles per hour, to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the area. He mentioned he had made many traffic stops for speeding in the area due to drivers traveling at unsafe speeds.
Many items were tabled for further discussion at a work session on the advice of City Attorney Chris Williams, including:
• Creation of a Planning Commission.
• City employee personnel policy.
• Raising the rent for the building leased to the town doctor.
• Transition of the CPA services.
• Lowering the speed limit in the downtown area to 10 miles per hour.
Williams will advise the city in the creation of the personnel policy and planning commission. He said the personnel policy could be long and complicated, even if it’s a “vanilla policy.” Williams said a planning commission would include five to 10 members, including the mayor, a representative from the governing body and additional members appointed by the mayor. The members would have staggered terms and would create reports and recommendations to the city government. Williams offered to “obtain planning commission policies from similarly-sized municipalities” to guide Lynnville in creating theirs.
The board also heard that a blessing box has been installed in town. Residents may donate non-perishable food items so that those in need may collect them at their convenience.
