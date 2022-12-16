The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed several opportunities to increase revenue and cut costs at its monthly meeting Dec. 6.

The discussion on increasing revenues included the city’s water department, accounting department and traffic violations. Several grants and a long-lost bank account were also discussed to help offset city expenses.

