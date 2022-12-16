The Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed several opportunities to increase revenue and cut costs at its monthly meeting Dec. 6.
The discussion on increasing revenues included the city’s water department, accounting department and traffic violations. Several grants and a long-lost bank account were also discussed to help offset city expenses.
Water prices are set to increase by 5 percent following a 3 percent increase from the town’s water supplier. Rates were last increased in March 2022, and the new rate will go into effect for the February 2023 billing cycle.
The town’s recent audit revealed there are not enough funds in the water reserves, so the new water rate will help increase the balance of that account.
City Recorder Christy Tolley asked the board to approve the purchase of a new City Traffic Recording and Information System (CTRIS) to help track and report traffic citations.
The program is used by many surrounding communities and is approved by the state as a method to calculate and collect fines. Tolley said it is “the correct and legal way we need to be operating.”
She noted that he current method of tracking traffic tickets through an excel spreadsheet does not ensure that fines are being collected.
“We need to hold violators accountable for their actions,” Tolley said.
The new system would also allow the judge to view the docket of cases as well as see offenders’ histories, including past citations and warrants. Offenders can pay fines online, and the system will generate letters regarding court dates and no-shows.
Tolley also asked aldermen to consider the court costs levied in the town, which she said are some of the lowest in the region. She referenced TCA codes that she was told stated the city was supposed to adopt misdemeanor traffic codes and court costs each year, but they never have.
City Attorney Chris Williams said he would look into the matter to determine if the responsibility for setting those costs does indeed lie with the city, or rather with the presiding judge.
Tolley said she feels the city is losing money by keeping court costs at a minimum, and that higher penalties would prevent crime.
She asked that the city discontinue the check writing portion of the Local Government software package that is going unused due to lack of customer service support. The fees for that service are $6,200 per year, and that amount, she said, would cover the cost of the new traffic citation software.
Lynnville City Hall has also been informed of a bank account that had been sitting dormant since 2015, with money that was allocated to the Lynnville Parks and Recreation Department.
The account held $1,392.72 that had been used for the town’s defunct baseball program. The account was linked to Lynnville’s EIN, but the statements were sent to a residential address instead of city hall.
Tolley said the bank confirmed all accounts linked to the city were now accounted for with the correct information assigned to them.
Lynnville Mayor Robert White asked that the windfall be used to cover the cost of building a plexiglass case to protect the model train at the town’s museum. The model has sustained some damage, and the mayor hopes to prevent this in the future.
The town has fixed the pump in the pumping station that was malfunctioning, which has restored water pressure to 55 pounds. Grant money in the amount of $581,000 will be used to replace the entire pumping station and work on improving the water lines so they operate in a complete circuit.
Round three of the facade grant applications are due Feb. 6, 2023. Tolley reported that so far only two businesses expressed interest in applying, and she encouraged all downtown businesses to consider taking advantage of the grant opportunity.
The mayor reported that the town’s Christmas parade had 27 entries, which he said was probably the most ever.
The town’s insurance company did an assessment and found a few minor issues that will be resolved within the imposed 90-day deadline.
Aldermen approved a $100 Christmas bonus for each of the town’s six employees.
