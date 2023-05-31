The City of Lynnville has been working with a consultant to get more concrete policies in place for its water department.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved several policy changes that are designed to help with the operation of the water system and bring it up to date with new laws going into effect July 1.
By July 1, the water department will be required to update its cyber security to protect from hacking and ransomware. Work is underway with the water department’s software company to make these changes.
By Oct. 16, 2024, the Lynnville Water Department is required to have its entire system updated, which includes an inventory of every meter and how they are maintained, the types of lines running to a house and a survey of each customer.
Failing to accomplish this by Oct. 16, 2024, could result in the water department missing out on government funds.
Another change includes deposits designed to keep the city from writing off the bills of renters who leave a residence without paying their final bills.
Approximately $23,000 has been written off as uncollectible recently, and there was some confusion concerning whether the previous deposit was refundable or not.
The result is a deposit system that has clear cut, easy to understand guidelines and protects the city from people who would abandon their bill.
The new water deposit is $250, with $100 non-refundable and the remaining $150 applied to a customer’s final bill.
It was noted that failure to receive a bill does not relieve a customer of the responsibility of paying for their water service.
Lynnville water bills must be paid in full no later than the 10th day of each month, with water turned off on the 11th for anyone who has not paid.
If their water is turned off, customers must pay all penalties and reconnect fees.
Under the new policies, Lynnville’s water tap fee, which has not changed since 2008, will go from $1,700 to $2,000.
Customers will receive the new policies and the required surveys. Every effort will be made to contact all 457 customers.
“This is being proposed to straighten out the problems that have been going on for a long time,” Mayor Robert White said, adding that a set of consistent rules has been needed. “This is going to make the water department a lot easier to operate.”
The Lynnville Board also approved the first reading of an ordinance changing the city’s court costs to better reflect the cost of operating court.
Working with the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Assistance Service, the board was presented with suggested court costs described as reasonable to the operation of the court at $175.
A second reading will be required before the new court costs ordinance goes into effect.
The next meeting of the Lynnville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at City Hall.
In other business, the board:
• Approved an additional $350 for the cost of an awning that needs additional bracing.
• Approved turning past due taxes for 2013-21 in the amount of $6,282 over to City Attorney Chris Williams for collection.
• Hear June 1-5 is designated for cleaning up around Lynnville. A dumpster will be available but will not accept concrete, dirt, tires or hazardous materials.
• Approved cutting down a rotten tree at the Fire Hall at a cost of $700. This is not the big oak tree.
