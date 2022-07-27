The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, in partnership with South Central Human Resource Agency, will hold a free Re-Entry Legal Clinic this Saturday.
Anyone seeking to reenter society post-arrest or conviction is welcome to attend Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
If your criminal history has prevented you from getting a job, finding housing or paying court costs, we may be able to help.
You need bring nothing with you, but any paperwork related to your past criminal history or that shows your court costs are a burden would be helpful.
The clinic will be held at the SCHRA local office, 125 S. Cedar Lane, Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.