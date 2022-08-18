The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard about continued efforts to benefit emergency personnel at the Aug. 2 meeting.
The board had previously approved a motion to establish a relationship with eDispatches, a service that detects emergency audio tone dispatches and converts them into automated texts and phone calls to bolster communication for emergency services. The board heard that the service was currently being implemented and that, thanks to a recent fund-raiser, the entire first year would be covered by the $1,200 raised.
Since the initial year’s cost including set up fee and monthly rate was less than the money raised, it was determined the rest of the benefit money would be used to purchase turnout gear for local emergency personnel.
Reports
The board also reviewed the financial and police reports for the month of July.
The financial report detailed $28,721.95 in total income with $24,926.59 in total expenses. This resulted in $3,795.36 in net income.
The police report detailed 26 citations including 17 speeding, two driving on revoked license, one fugitive, one driving without a license, one driving uninsured, one open container, one unlawful carry, one simple possession and one drug paraphernalia citation.
Court did not take place in the month of July due to it falling on the Independence Day holiday.
