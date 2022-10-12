PES Energize and Tennessee Valley Authority officials gather with Minor Hill residents and officials to cut the ribbon on the Minor Hill Community Hotspot.
People in the Minor Hill area can use the Hotspot for free broadband internet at the Minor Hill Community Building, Minor Hill Library and Minor Hill School. Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.