The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen confirmed several upcoming community events at the Nov. 1 meeting.
The city’s Christmas parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 following the city’s tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
The city’s annual turkey shoot will take place Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The money raised will go toward city park improvements.
City meetings will take place at 5 p.m. for the duration of daylight savings time.
Reports
The board reviewed the police report as well as the financial report for the month of October.
The police report detailed 33 citations or arrests including 15 speeding, three driving uninsured, two driving unregistered vehicles, two driving on suspended, two drug paraphernalia, one fugitive from justice, one driving without a license, one failure to exercise due care, one leaving the scene of an accident, one open container, one false report, one domestic assault, one aggravated assault and one vandalism.
The financial report detailed $26,630.21 in total income with $19,393.93 in total expenses resulting in a net income of $7,236.28.
