The Minor Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen had a light agenda for its final meeting of the 2021 year, Dec. 7.
The financial report for the month of November detailed $12,070.81 in net income after the city brought in $30,301.48 in total revenue compared to $18,230.67 in total expenses.
The police report detailed a total of 14 citations and arrests including nine speeding, one warrant arrest, one DUI arrest, one unregistered vehicle, one failure to exercise due care and one leaving the scene of an accident. Fines tallied $1,174 with court costs coming in at $900. Both city police officers were forced to use vehicle 410 due to unit 420 being in the shop.
The board also heard the Minor Hill Turkey Shoot had been a success, bringing in more than $800.
