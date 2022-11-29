The City of Minor Hill kicked off the Christmas Season Sunday with an afternoon filled with holiday fun.
Members of the Minor Hill Alliance capped off the its “Smalltown Christmas Festival” at the city park with the lighting of the Minor Hill Christmas Tree.
The evening culminated with the community’s annual Christmas parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.